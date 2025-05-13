Breaking Down Crescent Energy: 6 Analysts Share Their Views

In the preceding three months, 6 analysts have released ratings for Crescent Energy CRGY, presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $15.5, a high estimate of $20.00, and a low estimate of $12.00. Highlighting a 15.44% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $18.33.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Crescent Energy. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target William Janela Mizuho Lowers Neutral $12.00 $13.00 Tim Rezvan Keybanc Lowers Overweight $14.00 $18.00 John Freeman Raymond James Lowers Strong Buy $18.00 $23.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $20.00 $21.00 Arun Jayaram JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $12.00 $18.00 Mike Scialla Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $17.00 $17.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Crescent Energy. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Crescent Energy compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Crescent Energy's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

All You Need to Know About Crescent Energy

Crescent Energy Co is an independent energy company with a portfolio of assets in key basins across the lower 48 states. The company maintains a diverse portfolio of assets in key basins across the United States, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, and Mid-Con. It seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted investment returns and predictable cash flows across cycles with a focus on operated oil and gas assets complemented by non-operated assets, mineral and royalty interests, and midstream infrastructure.

Crescent Energy: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Crescent Energy showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 44.52% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Energy sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Crescent Energy's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -0.23%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Crescent Energy's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -0.07%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Crescent Energy's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.02%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, Crescent Energy faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

