The Analyst Verdict: FedEx In The Eyes Of 20 Experts

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 20 analysts have published ratings on FedEx FDX in the last three months.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 10 5 4 0 1 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 7 4 2 0 1 3M Ago 1 1 1 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated FedEx and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $288.25, accompanied by a high estimate of $354.00 and a low estimate of $220.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 9.07% lower than the prior average price target of $317.00.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive FedEx. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ken Hoexter B of A Securities Lowers Buy $270.00 $272.00 Lucas Servera Truist Securities Lowers Buy $275.00 $305.00 Christian Wetherbee Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $220.00 $260.00 Ariel Rosa Citigroup Lowers Buy $267.00 $305.00 Stephanie Moore Jefferies Lowers Buy $275.00 $300.00 Ariel Rosa Citigroup Lowers Buy $305.00 $317.00 Brandon Oglenski Barclays Lowers Overweight $350.00 $365.00 Brian Ossenbeck JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $280.00 $323.00 Thomas Wadewitz UBS Lowers Buy $331.00 $350.00 Fadi Chamoun BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $275.00 $330.00 Christian Wetherbee Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $260.00 $275.00 Daniel Imbro Stephens & Co. Lowers Overweight $300.00 $320.00 Rick Paterson Loop Capital Lowers Sell $221.00 $283.00 Patrick Tyler Brown Raymond James Lowers Outperform $290.00 $320.00 J. Bruce Chan Stifel Lowers Buy $354.00 $364.00 Ken Hoexter B of A Securities Lowers Buy $272.00 $295.00 Ariel Rosa Citigroup Lowers Buy $317.00 $347.00 Lucas Servera Truist Securities Announces Buy $305.00 - Christian Wetherbee Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $275.00 $320.00 Brian Ossenbeck JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $323.00 $372.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to FedEx. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of FedEx compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for FedEx's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of FedEx's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know FedEx Better

FedEx pioneered overnight delivery in 1973 and remains the world's largest express package provider. In its fiscal 2024, which ended in May, FedEx derived 47% of revenue from its express division, 37% from ground, and 10% from freight, its asset-based less-than-truckload shipping segment. The remainder came from other services, including FedEx Office, which provides document production/shipping, and FedEx Logistics, which provides global forwarding. FedEx acquired Dutch parcel delivery firm TNT Express in 2016, boosting its presence across Europe. TNT was previously the fourth-largest global parcel delivery provider.

FedEx's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: FedEx displayed positive results in 3M. As of 28 February, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 1.94%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: FedEx's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 4.1%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): FedEx's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.42%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): FedEx's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.06% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: FedEx's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.39, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

