Forecasting The Future: 18 Analyst Projections For Super Micro Computer

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 18 analysts have published ratings on Super Micro Computer SMCI in the last three months.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 1 12 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 0 8 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 3 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $43.28, a high estimate of $70.00, and a low estimate of $30.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 1.46% lower than the prior average price target of $43.92.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Super Micro Computer is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Simon Leopold Raymond James Announces Outperform $41.00 - Matt Bryson Wedbush Lowers Neutral $30.00 $40.00 Asiya Merchant Citigroup Lowers Neutral $37.00 $39.00 Quinn Bolton Needham Announces Buy $39.00 - Samik Chatterjee JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $35.00 $36.00 Kevin Cassidy Rosenblatt Lowers Buy $50.00 $55.00 George Wang Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $34.00 $59.00 Samik Chatterjee JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $36.00 $39.00 Vijay Rakesh Mizuho Lowers Neutral $34.00 $50.00 Kevin Cassidy Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $55.00 $55.00 Asiya Merchant Citigroup Announces Neutral $39.00 - Samik Chatterjee JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $39.00 $45.00 Samik Chatterjee JP Morgan Raises Neutral $45.00 $35.00 Kevin Cassidy Rosenblatt Announces Buy $60.00 - George Wang Barclays Announces Equal-Weight $59.00 - Ananda Baruah Loop Capital Raises Buy $70.00 $50.00 Michael Ng Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $40.00 $36.00 Michael Ng Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $36.00 $32.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Super Micro Computer. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Super Micro Computer. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Super Micro Computer compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Super Micro Computer compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Super Micro Computer's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Super Micro Computer's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Super Micro Computer analyst ratings.

Discovering Super Micro Computer: A Closer Look

Super Micro Computer Inc provides high-performance server technology services to cloud computing, data centers, Big Data, high-performance computing, and the "Internet of Things" embedded markets. Its solutions include server, storage, blade, and workstations to full racks, networking devices, and server management software. The firm follows a modular architectural approach, which provides flexibility to deliver customized solutions. The Company operates in one operating segment that develops and provides high-performance server solutions based upon an innovative, modular, and open-standard architecture. More than half of the firm's revenue is generated in the United States, with the rest coming from Europe, Asia, and other regions.

Super Micro Computer's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Super Micro Computer's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -18.99%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Super Micro Computer's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.36%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Super Micro Computer's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.72%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.06%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Super Micro Computer's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.39, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.