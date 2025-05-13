Expert Outlook: F N B Through The Eyes Of 4 Analysts

In the preceding three months, 4 analysts have released ratings for F N B FNB, presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for F N B, presenting an average target of $17.0, a high estimate of $19.00, and a low estimate of $16.00. This current average represents a 4.66% decrease from the previous average price target of $17.83.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive F N B is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brandon King Truist Securities Announces Buy $16.50 - Kelly Motta Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Outperform $16.50 $16.50 Manuel Navas DA Davidson Maintains Buy $19.00 $19.00 Jared Shaw Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $16.00 $18.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to F N B. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of F N B compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of F N B's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of F N B's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About F N B

F N B Corp provides a full range of financial services, principally to consumers, corporations, governments and small- to medium-sized businesses. It has three reportable business segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The majority of revenue is from the Community banking segment. It offers commercial & consumer banking services. Commercial banking solutions include corporate banking, small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital markets & lease financing. Consumer banking products & services include deposit products, mortgage lending, & consumer lending & a complete suite of mobile & online banking services.

Understanding the Numbers: F N B's Finances

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, F N B showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 0.98% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: F N B's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 28.47%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): F N B's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 1.84%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): F N B's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.24%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, F N B faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

