13 Analysts Have This To Say About Johnson & Johnson

In the last three months, 13 analysts have published ratings on Johnson & Johnson JNJ, offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 6 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 3 2 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $169.46, along with a high estimate of $181.00 and a low estimate of $153.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 0.14% increase from the previous average price target of $169.23.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Johnson & Johnson is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Risinger Leerink Partners Lowers Market Perform $153.00 $169.00 Matt Miksic Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $165.00 $166.00 Jayson Bedford Raymond James Raises Outperform $164.00 $162.00 Terence Flynn Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $169.00 $164.00 Shagun Singh RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $181.00 $181.00 Jayson Bedford Raymond James Lowers Outperform $162.00 $165.00 Tim Anderson B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $159.00 $171.00 Terence Flynn Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $164.00 $163.00 Asad Haider Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $172.00 $157.00 Shagun Singh RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $181.00 $181.00 Shagun Singh RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $181.00 $181.00 Tim Anderson B of A Securities Raises Neutral $171.00 $159.00 Shagun Singh RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $181.00 $181.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Johnson & Johnson. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Johnson & Johnson. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Johnson & Johnson compared to the broader market.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Johnson & Johnson compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Johnson & Johnson's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into Johnson & Johnson's Background

Johnson & Johnson is the world's largest and most diverse healthcare firm. It has two divisions: pharmaceutical and medical devices. These now represent all of the company's sales following the divestment of the consumer business, Kenvue, in 2023. The drug division focuses on the following therapeutic areas: immunology, oncology, neurology, pulmonary, cardiology, and metabolic diseases. Geographically, just over half of total revenue is generated in the United States.

Johnson & Johnson's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Johnson & Johnson's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 2.39% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Johnson & Johnson's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 50.24% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Johnson & Johnson's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 14.7%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Johnson & Johnson's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 5.89%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, Johnson & Johnson adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

