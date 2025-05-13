What Analysts Are Saying About Intl Flavors & Fragrances Stock

In the preceding three months, 17 analysts have released ratings for Intl Flavors & Fragrances IFF, presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 10 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 4 2 0 0 2M Ago 2 2 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 3 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Intl Flavors & Fragrances, presenting an average target of $92.24, a high estimate of $105.00, and a low estimate of $76.00. Experiencing a 6.21% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $98.35.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Intl Flavors & Fragrances is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Lisa De Neve Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $98.00 $100.00 Patrick Cunningham Citigroup Raises Buy $90.00 $84.00 Ghansham Panjabi Baird Lowers Outperform $100.00 $110.00 Lauren Lieberman Barclays Raises Overweight $84.00 $76.00 Joshua Spector UBS Raises Neutral $83.00 $82.00 Kristen Owen Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $89.00 $104.00 John Roberts Mizuho Lowers Outperform $87.00 $95.00 Lauren Lieberman Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $76.00 $82.00 Lisa De Neve Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $100.00 $106.00 Mark Astrachan Stifel Lowers Buy $91.00 $105.00 Michael Sison Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $90.00 $105.00 Patrick Cunningham Citigroup Lowers Buy $84.00 $99.00 Lauren Lieberman Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $82.00 $83.00 Kristen Owen Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $104.00 $114.00 Jeffrey Zekauskas JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $104.00 $107.00 Matthew DeYoe B of A Securities Lowers Buy $101.00 $105.00 Michael Sison Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $105.00 $115.00

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Intl Flavors & Fragrances. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Intl Flavors & Fragrances compared to the broader market.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Intl Flavors & Fragrances compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Intl Flavors & Fragrances's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Intl Flavors & Fragrances's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

International Flavors & Fragrances is the largest specialty ingredients producer globally. It sells ingredients for the food, beverage, health, household goods, personal care, and pharmaceutical industries. The company makes proprietary formulations, partnering with customers to deliver custom solutions. The nourish segment, which generates roughly half of revenue, is a leading flavor producer and also sell texturants, plant-based proteins, and other ingredients. The health and biosciences business, which generates around one fourth of revenue, is a global leader in probiotics and enzymes. IFF is also one of the leading fragrance producers in the world.

Intl Flavors & Fragrances's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Intl Flavors & Fragrances's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -1.93% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: Intl Flavors & Fragrances's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -35.81%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Intl Flavors & Fragrances's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -7.53%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Intl Flavors & Fragrances's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -3.58%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, Intl Flavors & Fragrances adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

