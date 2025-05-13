What 10 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Dynatrace

In the latest quarter, 10 analysts provided ratings for Dynatrace DT, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 2 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 3 0 0 2M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $57.2, a high estimate of $69.00, and a low estimate of $44.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 12.4% lower than the prior average price target of $65.30.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Dynatrace by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Blair Abernethy Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $67.00 $67.00 Karl Keirstead UBS Lowers Neutral $50.00 $62.00 Yun Kim Loop Capital Lowers Hold $44.00 $55.00 Raimo Lenschow Barclays Lowers Overweight $55.00 $67.00 Sanjit Singh Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $50.00 $62.00 Gil Luria DA Davidson Lowers Buy $52.00 $70.00 Brent Thill Jefferies Lowers Buy $60.00 $65.00 Brent Thill Jefferies Lowers Buy $65.00 $70.00 Keith Bachman BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $60.00 $70.00 Brad Reback Stifel Raises Buy $69.00 $65.00

Key Insights:

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Dynatrace. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Dynatrace compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Dynatrace compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Dynatrace's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Dynatrace's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace is a cloud-native company that focuses on analyzing machine data. Its product portfolio, delivered as software as a service, allows a client to monitor and analyze its entire IT infrastructure. Dynatrace's platform can ingest and analyze large amounts of machine-generated data in real time, allowing clients to use it for a variety of applications throughout their businesses.

Key Indicators: Dynatrace's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Dynatrace displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 19.47%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Dynatrace's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 82.94%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Dynatrace's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 15.4%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Dynatrace's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 10.24%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Dynatrace's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.03, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

