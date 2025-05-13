14 Analysts Assess Charles Schwab: What You Need To Know

Charles Schwab SCHW underwent analysis by 14 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 8 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 3 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 4 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $90.36, with a high estimate of $102.00 and a low estimate of $74.00. Marking an increase of 0.83%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $89.62.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The perception of Charles Schwab by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Cyprys Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $83.00 $76.00 Alexander Blostein Goldman Sachs Announces Buy $100.00 - Brennan Hawken UBS Raises Buy $96.00 $95.00 Kyle Voigt Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $93.00 $90.00 Devin Ryan JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $94.00 $94.00 David Smith Truist Securities Lowers Buy $84.00 $85.00 Kenneth Worthington JP Morgan Raises Overweight $95.00 $92.00 Michael Brown Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $87.00 $93.00 Devin Ryan JMP Securities Lowers Market Outperform $94.00 $96.00 Patrick Moley Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $74.00 $78.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Lowers Overweight $84.00 $96.00 David Smith Truist Securities Lowers Buy $85.00 $91.00 Christopher Allen Citigroup Raises Buy $102.00 $85.00 Devin Ryan JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $94.00 $94.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Charles Schwab. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Charles Schwab compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Charles Schwab's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Charles Schwab's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab is one of the largest retail-oriented financial services companies in the US, with $10.1 trillion in client assets across its brokerage, banking, asset-management, custody, financial advisory, and wealth-management businesses at year-end 2024. While best known for its retail brokerage offering, Schwab generates the lion's share of its revenue and profits through its Charles Schwab Bank and asset-management segments. The firm is a dominant player in registered investment advisor custody, with over 40% market share, and has recently pushed into wealth management with robo-advisory, direct indexing, and other managed-investment solutions.

Charles Schwab: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Charles Schwab showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 18.02% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Charles Schwab's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 32.08%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Charles Schwab's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 4.52%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Charles Schwab's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.38%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Charles Schwab's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.99.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

