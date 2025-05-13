Assessing Maravai LifeSciences: Insights From 5 Financial Analysts

Throughout the last three months, 5 analysts have evaluated Maravai LifeSciences MRVI, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 1 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Maravai LifeSciences and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $4.1, accompanied by a high estimate of $8.00 and a low estimate of $2.00. Highlighting a 43.06% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $7.20.

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Maravai LifeSciences. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Catherine Schulte Baird Lowers Neutral $2.00 $3.00 Tejas Savant Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $5.00 $7.00 Dan Brennan UBS Lowers Neutral $2.50 $8.00 Michael Ryskin B of A Securities Lowers Buy $8.00 $9.00 Catherine Schulte Baird Lowers Neutral $3.00 $9.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Maravai LifeSciences. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Maravai LifeSciences compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Maravai LifeSciences's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Unveiling the Story Behind Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc is a life sciences company that provides critical products that drive the development of groundbreaking vaccines, drug therapies, cell and gene therapies, and diagnostics. The group's solutions empower research into human diseases and support the entire biopharmaceutical development process from early discovery to commercialization. Its reportable segments are Nucleic acid production and biologics safety testing. It generates a majority of its revenue from Nucleic Acid Production and focuses on the manufacturing and sale of nucleic acid products to support the needs of customers' research, and therapeutic and vaccine programs. In addition, the segment also provides research products for labeling and detecting proteins in cells and tissue samples.

Financial Insights: Maravai LifeSciences

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, Maravai LifeSciences faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -23.92% in revenue growth as of 31 December, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Maravai LifeSciences's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -46.35%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -7.8%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Maravai LifeSciences's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of -2.29%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Maravai LifeSciences's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.16, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

