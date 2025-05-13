12 Analysts Have This To Say About Terex

Terex TEX has been analyzed by 12 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 7 0 1 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 3 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 4 0 1 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Terex, revealing an average target of $45.5, a high estimate of $66.00, and a low estimate of $30.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 8.69% lower than the prior average price target of $49.83.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Terex is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mircea Dobre Baird Raises Outperform $66.00 $48.00 Jamie Cook Truist Securities Raises Buy $50.00 $47.00 Tami Zakaria JP Morgan Raises Neutral $43.00 $38.00 Courtney Yakavonis Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $30.00 $43.00 Tami Zakaria JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $38.00 $48.00 Kyle Menges Citigroup Lowers Neutral $36.00 $45.00 Jamie Cook Truist Securities Lowers Buy $47.00 $58.00 Steven Fisher UBS Lowers Sell $32.00 $49.00 Jerry Revich Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $52.00 $60.00 Tami Zakaria JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $48.00 $51.00 Kyle Menges Citigroup Lowers Neutral $45.00 $48.00 David Raso Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $59.00 $63.00

Key Insights:

Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Terex compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Terex's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Terex's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Terex

Terex Corp is a manufacturer of materials processing machinery, waste and recycling solutions, mobile elevating work platforms (MEWPs), and equipment for the electric utility industry. The company designs builds, and supports products used in maintenance, manufacturing, energy, waste and recycling, minerals and materials management, construction, and the entertainment industry. The products are manufactured in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific and sold all over the world. The company reports business in the following segments: (i) Materials Processing, (ii) Aerial Work Platforms, and (iii) Environmental Solutions Group.

Terex: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Terex's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -4.88% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 1.71%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Terex's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.14%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Terex's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.36%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Terex's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.4, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

