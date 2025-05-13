6 Analysts Have This To Say About Stanley Black & Decker

In the latest quarter, 6 analysts provided ratings for Stanley Black & Decker SWK, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 3 1 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 1 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $77.33, a high estimate of $103.00, and a low estimate of $60.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 0.17% increase from the previous average price target of $77.20.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

A clear picture of Stanley Black & Decker's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Julian Mitchell Barclays Raises Overweight $90.00 $69.00 Michael Rehaut JP Morgan Lowers Underweight $60.00 $93.00 Joseph O'Dea Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $60.00 $70.00 Timothy Wojs Baird Raises Neutral $65.00 $60.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $86.00 $94.00 Jonathan Matuszewski Jefferies Announces Buy $103.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Stanley Black & Decker. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Stanley Black & Decker compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Stanley Black & Decker's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Stanley Black & Decker's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker Inc is a manufacturer of hand and power tools. The company operates in two reportable segments namely Tools and Outdoor and Industrial. It generates maximum revenue from the Tools and Outdoor segment. The Tools and Outdoor segment is comprised of the Power Tools Group (PTG), Hand Tools, Accessories and Storage (HTAS), and Outdoor Power Equipment (Outdoor) businesses. Geographically, the company generates revenue from the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. It derives a majority of its revenue from the United States.

Financial Insights: Stanley Black & Decker

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, Stanley Black & Decker faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -3.23% in revenue growth as of 31 March, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Stanley Black & Decker's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 2.41%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Stanley Black & Decker's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.03%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Stanley Black & Decker's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.41%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Stanley Black & Decker's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 0.76. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

