Expert Outlook: Stagwell Through The Eyes Of 9 Analysts

Stagwell STGW has been analyzed by 9 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 3 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $9.33, a high estimate of $10.00, and a low estimate of $8.00. Observing a 0.54% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $9.28.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The standing of Stagwell among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Steven Cahall Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $8.00 $9.00 Mark Zgutowicz Benchmark Maintains Hold $9.50 $9.50 Mark Zgutowicz Benchmark Lowers Buy $9.50 $10.00 Mark Zgutowicz Benchmark Maintains Buy $10.00 $10.00 Barton Crockett Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $10.00 $10.00 Laura Martin Needham Maintains Buy $9.00 $9.00 Barton Crockett Rosenblatt Raises Buy $10.00 $9.00 Steven Cahall Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $9.00 $8.00 Barton Crockett Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $9.00 $9.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Stagwell. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Stagwell compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Stagwell's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

All You Need to Know About Stagwell

Stagwell Inc is the challenger holding company built to transform marketing. It delivers scaled creative performance for the world's ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with a technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. The company's segments include Integrated Agencies Network; Brand Performance Network; and Communications Network. It generates maximum revenue from the Integrated Agencies Network segment. Geographically, it derives a majority of its revenue from the United States.

Stagwell: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, Stagwell faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -2.73% in revenue growth as of 31 March, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -0.45%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Stagwell's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of -0.88%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Stagwell's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -0.07% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22, Stagwell faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

