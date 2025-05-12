Ziff Davis Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (6 Ratings)

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 6 analysts have published ratings on Ziff Davis ZD in the last three months.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 2 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $46.83, a high estimate of $60.00, and a low estimate of $33.00. A decline of 27.02% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Ziff Davis is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Shyam Patil Susquehanna Lowers Positive $45.00 $80.00 Ygal Arounian Citigroup Lowers Neutral $35.00 $52.00 Cory Carpenter JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $33.00 $60.00 Chris Kuntarich UBS Lowers Neutral $56.00 $65.00 Cory Carpenter JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $60.00 $70.00 Ygal Arounian Citigroup Lowers Neutral $52.00 $58.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Ziff Davis. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Ziff Davis. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Ziff Davis compared to the broader market.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Ziff Davis compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Ziff Davis's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Ziff Davis's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Ziff Davis analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-cap stock news and performance you can start by tracking it here.

Discovering Ziff Davis: A Closer Look

Ziff Davis Inc is a focused digital media and internet company whose portfolio includes brands in technology, entertainment, shopping, health, cybersecurity, and martech. It has two reportable segments: Digital Media and Cybersecurity and Martech. The company's brands include Mashable, Ookla, Offers.com, IGN, and VPN among others. The majority of revenue is generated from Digital Media.

Ziff Davis: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Ziff Davis showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 5.88% as of 31 December, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 15.52%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.6%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Ziff Davis's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.8%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.48, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.