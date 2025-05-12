Beyond The Numbers: 13 Analysts Discuss Dick's Sporting Goods Stock

Dick's Sporting Goods DKS has been analyzed by 13 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 4 8 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 2 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 5 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Dick's Sporting Goods and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $224.62, accompanied by a high estimate of $273.00 and a low estimate of $171.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 6.11% lower than the prior average price target of $239.23.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Dick's Sporting Goods. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Adrienne Yih Barclays Lowers Overweight $223.00 $254.00 Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $171.00 $205.00 Jim Duffy Stifel Lowers Hold $192.00 $226.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $250.00 $250.00 Anthony Chukumba Loop Capital Lowers Hold $195.00 $240.00 Paul Lejuez Citigroup Lowers Neutral $220.00 $230.00 Michael Baker DA Davidson Lowers Buy $273.00 $280.00 Jim Duffy Stifel Lowers Hold $226.00 $240.00 Seth Basham Wedbush Maintains Neutral $215.00 $215.00 Peter Benedict Baird Lowers Neutral $230.00 $235.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Outperform $250.00 $260.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $260.00 $260.00 Seth Basham Wedbush Maintains Neutral $215.00 $215.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Dick's Sporting Goods. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Dick's Sporting Goods compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Dick's Sporting Goods's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Dick's Sporting Goods's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Dick's Sporting Goods

Dick's Sporting Goods retails athletic apparel, footwear, and equipment for sports. Dick's operates digital platforms, about 720 stores under its namesake brand (including outlet stores and House of Sport), and about 130 specialty stores under the Golf Galaxy and other nameplates. Dick's carries private-label merchandise and national brands such as Nike, The North Face, Under Armour, Callaway Golf, and TaylorMade. Based in the Pittsburgh area, Dick's was founded in 1948 by the father of current executive chair and controlling shareholder Edward Stack.

Dick's Sporting Goods's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Dick's Sporting Goods's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 0.45% as of 31 January, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Dick's Sporting Goods's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 7.7%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Dick's Sporting Goods's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 9.58%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Dick's Sporting Goods's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.87% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.4, Dick's Sporting Goods faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

