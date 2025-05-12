What 16 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Equinix

Across the recent three months, 16 analysts have shared their insights on Equinix EQIX, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 9 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 4 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 6 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $1031.19, with a high estimate of $1200.00 and a low estimate of $834.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 0.78%.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Equinix is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Anthony Hau Truist Securities Lowers Buy $986.00 $990.00 Michael Rollins Citigroup Raises Buy $990.00 $970.00 Greg Miller JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $1200.00 $1200.00 Erik Rasmussen Stifel Raises Buy $1050.00 $1030.00 Michael Elias TD Securities Raises Buy $1018.00 $978.00 Maher Yaghi Scotiabank Lowers Sector Outperform $1030.00 $1040.00 Michael Rollins Citigroup Lowers Buy $970.00 $1020.00 Vikram Malhotra Mizuho Lowers Outperform $1053.00 $1094.00 Tim Long Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $834.00 $822.00 Anthony Hau Truist Securities Lowers Buy $990.00 $1028.00 Maher Yaghi Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $1040.00 $1033.00 Maher Yaghi Scotiabank Lowers Sector Outperform $1033.00 $1114.00 Ari Klein BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $1065.00 $1085.00 Timothy Horan Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $975.00 $950.00 Eric Luebchow Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $1065.00 $1075.00 Greg Miller JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $1200.00 $1200.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Equinix. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Equinix. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Equinix compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Equinix compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Equinix's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into Equinix's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Equinix analyst ratings.

Get to Know Equinix Better

Equinix operates 260 data centers in 71 markets worldwide. It generates 44% of total revenue in the Americas, 35% in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and 21% in Asia-Pacific. The firm has more than 10,000 customers, including 2,100 network providers, that are dispersed over five verticals: cloud and IT services, content providers, network and mobile services, financial services, and enterprise. About 70% of Equinix's revenue comes from renting space to tenants and related services, and more than 15% comes from interconnection. Equinix operates as a real estate investment trust.

Financial Insights: Equinix

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Equinix's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 4.61%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Equinix's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 15.42%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Equinix's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.5%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.96%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.41.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.