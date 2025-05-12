Expert Outlook: WESCO Intl Through The Eyes Of 5 Analysts

During the last three months, 5 analysts shared their evaluations of WESCO Intl WCC, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for WESCO Intl, presenting an average target of $209.6, a high estimate of $220.00, and a low estimate of $195.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 7.83% lower than the prior average price target of $227.40.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive WESCO Intl is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Chris Dankert Loop Capital Lowers Buy $220.00 $250.00 Christopher Glynn Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $195.00 $225.00 Ken Newman Keybanc Lowers Overweight $205.00 $245.00 Tommy Moll Stephens & Co. Raises Overweight $215.00 $205.00 Deane Dray RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $213.00 $212.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to WESCO Intl. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to WESCO Intl. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of WESCO Intl compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of WESCO Intl compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for WESCO Intl's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of WESCO Intl's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on WESCO Intl analyst ratings.

Delving into WESCO Intl's Background

Wesco can be traced back to the late 1800s but was officially founded in 1922, acting as the distribution arm of Westinghouse Electric. Throughout the 1900s, Wesco entered and subsequently exited the consumer electronics, transit, bottling, and nuclear plant distribution markets. It was sold to a private equity firm in 1994 and then went public in 1999, and numerous acquisitions have since been made to fill the gaps in Wesco's geographical and product coverage. Today, the firm primarily distributes electrical, networking, security, and utility equipment used in the construction and repair of structures such as offices, data centers, power transmission lines, and manufacturing plants. Wesco has operations around the globe but generates the majority of its revenue in the United States.

WESCO Intl's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: WESCO Intl's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -0.12%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: WESCO Intl's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 1.95%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.08%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): WESCO Intl's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.68%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: WESCO Intl's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.15, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.