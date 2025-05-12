Forecasting The Future: 11 Analyst Projections For Intellia Therapeutics

In the last three months, 11 analysts have published ratings on Intellia Therapeutics NTLA, offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 3 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 2 2 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Intellia Therapeutics, revealing an average target of $35.91, a high estimate of $68.00, and a low estimate of $10.00. A 34.04% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $54.44.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Intellia Therapeutics. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Debjit Chattopadhyay Guggenheim Lowers Buy $45.00 $55.00 David Lebowitz Citigroup Lowers Neutral $10.00 $14.00 Geulah Livshits Chardan Capital Maintains Buy $68.00 $68.00 Andy Chen Wolfe Research Announces Outperform $21.00 - Mitchell Kapoor HC Wainwright & Co. Announces Buy $30.00 - Joon Lee Truist Securities Lowers Buy $50.00 $90.00 Gena Wang Barclays Lowers Overweight $26.00 $55.00 David Lebowitz Citigroup Raises Neutral $14.00 $12.00 Yanan Zhu Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $50.00 $60.00 Geulah Livshits Chardan Capital Lowers Buy $68.00 $91.00 Brian Cheng JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $13.00 $45.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Intellia Therapeutics. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Intellia Therapeutics compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Intellia Therapeutics's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Intellia Therapeutics's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics is a gene editing company focused on the development of Crispr/Cas9-based therapeutics. Crispr/Cas9 stands for Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (Crispr)/Crispr-associated protein 9 (Cas9), which is a revolutionary technology for precisely altering specific sequences of genomic DNA. Intellia is focused on using this technology to treat genetically defined diseases. It's evaluating multiple gene editing approaches using in vivo and ex vivo therapies to address diseases with high unmet medical needs, including ATTR amyloidosis, hereditary angioedema, sickle cell disease, and immuno-oncology. Intellia has formed collaborations with several companies to advance its pipeline, including narrow-moat Regeneron and wide-moat Novartis.

A Deep Dive into Intellia Therapeutics's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: Intellia Therapeutics's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -42.54%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Intellia Therapeutics's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -687.61%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Intellia Therapeutics's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -13.84%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Intellia Therapeutics's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -10.5%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.15.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

