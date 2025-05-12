What Analysts Are Saying About Warner Music Gr Stock

Warner Music Gr WMG underwent analysis by 7 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 0 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 3 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $33.71, a high estimate of $42.00, and a low estimate of $28.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 5.6% lower than the prior average price target of $35.71.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Warner Music Gr is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Stephen Laszczyk Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $28.00 $35.00 Batya Levi UBS Lowers Buy $38.00 $41.00 Michael Morris Guggenheim Lowers Buy $37.00 $40.00 Benjamin Swinburne Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $31.00 $32.00 Kannan Venkateshwar Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $28.00 $31.00 Benjamin Swinburne Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $32.00 $37.00 Jason Bazinet Citigroup Raises Buy $42.00 $34.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Warner Music Gr. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Warner Music Gr compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Warner Music Gr's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into Warner Music Gr's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators.

All You Need to Know About Warner Music Gr

Warner Music is the third-largest of the three major record companies. Recorded music accounts for most of the firm's revenue, with the segment housing notable record labels including Atlantic Records, Warner Records, Elektra Records. Some of the most successful current artists signed to record deals with Warner include Ed Sheeran, Bruno Mars, Cardi B, and Dua Lipa. Warner's remaining revenue comes from its publishing business, where Warner Chappell represents more than 180,000 songwriters and composers, some of whom are also Warner recording artists but many of whom are not recording artists or are attached to other labels. Warner Chappell controls more than 1 million musical compositions. Access Industries controls 98% of Warner's voting rights, while holding a 72% economic interest.

Financial Insights: Warner Music Gr

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Warner Music Gr's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -0.67% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 2.43%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Warner Music Gr's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 6.47%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.38%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 8.03.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

