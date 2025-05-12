Analyst Expectations For Marriott Vacations's Future

During the last three months, 10 analysts shared their evaluations of Marriott Vacations VAC, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 5 1 0 2 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 2 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 3 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $93.0, a high estimate of $140.00, and a low estimate of $48.00. This current average has decreased by 7.83% from the previous average price target of $100.90.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Marriott Vacations. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brandt Montour Barclays Lowers Overweight $88.00 $97.00 Ben Chaiken Mizuho Lowers Outperform $105.00 $112.00 Lizzie Dove Goldman Sachs Raises Sell $55.00 $48.00 Stephen Grambling Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $57.00 $67.00 Lizzie Dove Goldman Sachs Lowers Sell $48.00 $78.00 Patrick Scholes Truist Securities Lowers Buy $140.00 $142.00 Brandt Montour Barclays Lowers Overweight $97.00 $116.00 Ben Chaiken Mizuho Lowers Outperform $112.00 $120.00 Simon Yarmak Stifel Lowers Buy $108.00 $112.00 Ben Chaiken Mizuho Raises Outperform $120.00 $117.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Marriott Vacations. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Marriott Vacations compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Marriott Vacations's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into Marriott Vacations's Background

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp functions in the United States leisure industry. It owns and manages a cluster of resorts and accommodation facilities under trademarks like Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residencies, and The Ritz-Carlton Destination Club predominantly in the United States. Some of its properties are also spread across Europe and Asia Pacific. Marriott's majority revenue components include the sale of vacation ownership products such as luxurious vacation packages. In addition, it offers purchase money financing to the end users of its core services. The company operates in two reportable segments: Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The majority of revenue is derived from the Vacation Ownership segment.

Breaking Down Marriott Vacations's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Marriott Vacations displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 0.42%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 4.67%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Marriott Vacations's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.3%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Marriott Vacations's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.57%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Marriott Vacations's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 2.18, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

