Where Liquidia Stands With Analysts

Across the recent three months, 7 analysts have shared their insights on Liquidia LQDA, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $29.57, a high estimate of $36.00, and a low estimate of $25.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $27.57, the current average has increased by 7.25%.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A clear picture of Liquidia's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Andrew Fein HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $29.00 $29.00 Ryan Deschner Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $29.00 $27.00 Greg Harrison Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $36.00 $34.00 Serge Belanger Needham Maintains Buy $25.00 $25.00 Greg Harrison Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $34.00 $30.00 Andrew Fein HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $29.00 $29.00 Serge Belanger Needham Raises Buy $25.00 $19.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Liquidia. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Capture valuable insights into Liquidia's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Liquidia Better

Liquidia Corp is a United States-based biopharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of products that address unmet patient needs, with the current focus directed towards the treatment of pulmonary hypertension (PH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease. It conducts research, development, and manufacturing of novel products by applying its proprietary PRINT technology, a particle engineering platform, to enable the precise production of uniform drug particles. Its product includes YUTREPIA (treprostinil) inhalation powder, for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company also generates revenue from the sale of Treprostinil Injection through an agreement between its subsidiary and the manufacturer.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Liquidia

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Liquidia showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 4.98% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Liquidia's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -1229.71%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Liquidia's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -60.43%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Liquidia's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -16.76%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Liquidia's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 2.97. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

