The Analyst Verdict: Ocugen In The Eyes Of 5 Experts

In the last three months, 5 analysts have published ratings on Ocugen OCGN, offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 4 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $7.2, a high estimate of $8.00, and a low estimate of $6.00. This current average has increased by 5.88% from the previous average price target of $6.80.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Ocugen is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Daniil Gataulin Chardan Capital Maintains Buy $7.00 $7.00 Daniil Gataulin Chardan Capital Raises Buy $7.00 $6.00 Swayampakula Ramakanth HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $8.00 $8.00 Daniil Gataulin Chardan Capital Maintains Buy $6.00 $6.00 Swayampakula Ramakanth HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $8.00 $7.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Ocugen. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Ocugen compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Get to Know Ocugen Better

Ocugen Inc company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel gene and cell therapies and vaccines that improve health and offer hope for patients across the globe. The company's pipeline includes Modifier Gene Therapy Platform, Novel Biologic Therapy for Retinal Diseases, Regenerative Medicine Cell Therapy Platform, Inhaled Mucosal Vaccine Platform. The company is developing a modifier gene therapy platform designed to fulfill unmet medical needs related to retinal diseases, including inherited retinal diseases ("IRDs"), such as RP, LCA, Stargardt disease, and multifactorial diseases such as dAMD and Geographic Atrophy ("GA").

Ocugen: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Ocugen's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -45.78%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Ocugen's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -1816.75%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Ocugen's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -39.51%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Ocugen's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -19.23%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.1, Ocugen adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

