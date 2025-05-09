Forecasting The Future: 7 Analyst Projections For US Foods Hldg

Across the recent three months, 7 analysts have shared their insights on US Foods Hldg USFD, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 2 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $81.86, with a high estimate of $85.00 and a low estimate of $77.00. Observing a 3.06% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $79.43.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive US Foods Hldg. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mark Carden UBS Raises Buy $84.00 $83.00 Brian Harbour Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $84.00 $81.00 John Heinbockel Guggenheim Maintains Buy $80.00 $80.00 Brian Mullan Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $77.00 $75.00 Mark Carden UBS Raises Buy $83.00 $77.00 Jake Bartlett Truist Securities Raises Buy $80.00 $78.00 Jeffrey Bernstein Barclays Raises Overweight $85.00 $82.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to US Foods Hldg. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to US Foods Hldg. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of US Foods Hldg compared to the broader market.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of US Foods Hldg compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of US Foods Hldg's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into US Foods Hldg's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on US Foods Hldg analyst ratings.

Discovering US Foods Hldg: A Closer Look

US Foods Holding Corp is the U.S. food service distributor that distributes food and nonfood products to the healthcare and hospitality industries, restaurants, and education, government facilities, and grocers. It has nearly 250,000 restaurants and foodservice operators with more than 70 locations that provide customers with food offering and a comprehensive suite of e-commerce, technology, and business solutions. The company operates in one business segment in which it markets, sells and distributes fresh, frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S.

Financial Insights: US Foods Hldg

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, US Foods Hldg showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 6.21% as of 31 December, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 0.7%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): US Foods Hldg's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.45%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): US Foods Hldg's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.49%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.2, US Foods Hldg adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.