Expert Outlook: Evolent Health Through The Eyes Of 9 Analysts

Analysts' ratings for Evolent Health EVH over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 9 analysts.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 5 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 3 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $13.89, a high estimate of $16.00, and a low estimate of $12.00. A 0.79% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $14.00.

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Evolent Health. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Kevin Caliendo UBS Raises Buy $15.00 $14.00 Constantine Davides JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $13.00 $13.00 Jailendra Singh Truist Securities Lowers Buy $14.00 $15.00 Anne Samuel JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $12.00 $13.00 Constantine Davides Citizens Capital Markets Raises Market Outperform $13.00 $12.00 Jessica Tassan Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $16.00 $17.00 Ryan MacDonald Needham Maintains Buy $15.00 $15.00 Constantine Davides JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $12.00 $12.00 Ryan MacDonald Needham Maintains Buy $15.00 $15.00

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Evolent Health. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Evolent Health compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Evolent Health's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Evolent Health's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Evolent Health

Evolent Health Inc is engaged in healthcare delivery and payment. The company supports health systems and physician organizations in their migration toward value-based care and population health management. It provides specialty care management services in oncology, cardiology, musculoskeletal markets and holistic total cost of care management along with an integrated platform for health plan administration and value-based business infrastructure under one go to market package. The primary solutions provided by the company include specialty care management services, total cost of care management, and administrative services.

Evolent Health: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Evolent Health's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 16.27%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Evolent Health's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -4.74% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Evolent Health's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -3.0% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -1.21%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.71.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

