What 19 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Cloudflare

During the last three months, 19 analysts shared their evaluations of Cloudflare NET, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 5 8 0 1 Last 30D 1 2 2 0 1 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 2 4 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 2 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $148.26, a high estimate of $185.00, and a low estimate of $70.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 2.81% increase from the previous average price target of $144.21.

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Cloudflare. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Param Singh Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $165.00 $150.00 John Difucci Guggenheim Raises Sell $70.00 $68.00 Keith Weiss Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $150.00 $144.00 James Fish Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $151.00 $112.00 Brent Thill Jefferies Lowers Hold $150.00 $170.00 Mike Cikos Needham Raises Buy $160.00 $145.00 Keith Weiss Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $144.00 $154.00 James Fish Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $112.00 $131.00 Madeline Brooks B of A Securities Raises Buy $160.00 $60.00 Trevor Walsh Citizens Capital Markets Maintains Market Outperform $180.00 $180.00 Gabriela Borges Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $161.00 $183.00 Matthew Hedberg RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $148.00 $170.00 James Fish Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $131.00 $153.00 Roger Boyd UBS Lowers Neutral $135.00 $165.00 Gregg Moskowitz Mizuho Lowers Neutral $140.00 $160.00 Mike Cikos Needham Lowers Buy $145.00 $185.00 Mike Cikos Needham Maintains Buy $185.00 $185.00 Gregg Moskowitz Mizuho Raises Neutral $160.00 $130.00 Aaron Samuels Susquehanna Raises Neutral $170.00 $95.00

Key Insights:

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Cloudflare. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Cloudflare compared to the broader market.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Cloudflare compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Cloudflare's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Cloudflare's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Discovering Cloudflare: A Closer Look

Cloudflare is a software company based in San Francisco, California, that offers security and web performance offerings by utilizing a distributed, serverless content delivery network, or CDN. The firm's edge computing platform, Workers, leverages this network by providing clients the ability to deploy, and execute code without maintaining servers.

Key Indicators: Cloudflare's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Cloudflare's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 26.89%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Cloudflare's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -2.79%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Cloudflare's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -1.27%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Cloudflare's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -0.4%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.4, Cloudflare adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

