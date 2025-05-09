What Analysts Are Saying About International Paper Stock

International Paper IP has been analyzed by 6 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 1 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated International Paper and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $54.5, accompanied by a high estimate of $64.00 and a low estimate of $40.00. A 3.11% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $56.25.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive International Paper is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Gabe Hajde Wells Fargo Lowers Underweight $40.00 $45.00 Michael Roxland Truist Securities Lowers Buy $59.00 $64.00 Gabe Hajde Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $45.00 $52.00 Matthew McKellar RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $64.00 $64.00 Detlef Winckelmann JP Morgan Announces Overweight $59.00 - Anthony Pettinari Citigroup Announces Buy $60.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to International Paper. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to International Paper. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of International Paper compared to the broader market.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of International Paper compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of International Paper's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into International Paper's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on International Paper analyst ratings.

Get to Know International Paper Better

International Paper manufactures packaging products and cellulose fibers. It accounts for roughly one third of the North American corrugated packaging market. Though it has operations in Brazil, India, and China, more than three fourths of its sales come from North America. International Paper serves a variety of end markets, including industrial, consumer products, and manufacturing.

Unraveling the Financial Story of International Paper

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining International Paper's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 27.75% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Materials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -1.78%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): International Paper's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -0.8%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): International Paper's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.33%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, International Paper adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.