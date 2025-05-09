SharkNinja Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (10 Ratings)

In the preceding three months, 10 analysts have released ratings for SharkNinja SN, presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 3 2 0 0 Last 30D 2 1 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for SharkNinja, revealing an average target of $117.5, a high estimate of $175.00, and a low estimate of $98.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 2.0% lower than the prior average price target of $119.90.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive SharkNinja. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brooke Roach Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $112.00 $100.00 Rupesh Parikh Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $120.00 $105.00 Steven Forbes Guggenheim Lowers Buy $120.00 $135.00 Megan Alexander Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $101.00 $85.00 Rupesh Parikh Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $105.00 $130.00 Brooke Roach Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $100.00 $133.00 Andrea Teixeira JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $98.00 $139.00 Megan Alexander Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $108.00 $93.00 Brian McNamara Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $136.00 $129.00 Randal Konik Jefferies Raises Buy $175.00 $150.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to SharkNinja. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into SharkNinja's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into SharkNinja's Background

SharkNinja Inc is a product design and technology company that creates 5-star-rated lifestyle solutions through inventive products for consumers around the world. Its product categories include Cleaning, Cooking, Food Preparation, Home Environment and Beauty products. It sells vacuum cleaners, cooking pots, fryers, hair dryers, etc. The SharkNinja Group is expected to carry on the design, production, marketing, and distribution of the Shark and Ninja brands of small household appliances in North America, Europe and other selected international markets (excluding the Asia Pacific Region and Greater China). Currently, the majority of the revenue is derived from the U.S. market.

A Deep Dive into SharkNinja's Financials

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: SharkNinja's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 29.74%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: SharkNinja's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 7.2%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): SharkNinja's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 6.9%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.98%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.49.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

