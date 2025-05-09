Expert Outlook: Iovance Biotherapeutics Through The Eyes Of 9 Analysts

Analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics IOVA over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 9 analysts.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 4 1 1 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $18.11, along with a high estimate of $32.00 and a low estimate of $5.00. A 24.73% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $24.06.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Iovance Biotherapeutics by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joseph Pantginis HC Wainwright & Co. Lowers Buy $20.00 $32.00 Andrea Tan Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $16.00 $18.00 Peter Lawson Barclays Lowers Overweight $5.00 $22.00 Asthika Goonewardene Truist Securities Lowers Buy $15.00 $25.00 Andrea Tan Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $19.00 $22.00 Geulah Livshits Chardan Capital Lowers Buy $30.00 $34.00 Michael Ulz Baird Lowers Outperform $20.00 $24.00 Joseph Catanzaro Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $6.00 $7.50 Joseph Pantginis HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $32.00 $32.00

Key Insights:

Key Insights:

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Iovance Biotherapeutics. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Iovance Biotherapeutics compared to the broader market.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Iovance Biotherapeutics's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Iovance Biotherapeutics's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, pioneering a transformational approach to treating cancer by harnessing the human immune system's ability to recognize and destroy diverse cancer cells using therapies personalized for each patient. The company is preparing for potential U.S. regulatory approvals and commercialization of the first autologous T-cell therapy to address a solid tumor cancer. its objective is to be the leader in innovating, developing, and delivering tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte, or TIL, therapies for patients with solid tumor cancers.

Iovance Biotherapeutics: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Iovance Biotherapeutics's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 15189.21%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Iovance Biotherapeutics's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -106.6%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -10.59%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Iovance Biotherapeutics's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -8.26%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Iovance Biotherapeutics's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.08, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

