Breaking Down Lyft: 21 Analysts Share Their Views

21 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Lyft LYFT over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 4 14 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 2 0 0 3M Ago 2 3 10 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Lyft and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $16.83, accompanied by a high estimate of $21.00 and a low estimate of $13.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 10.05% lower than the prior average price target of $18.71.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Lyft. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brian Nowak Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $15.00 $17.00 Tom White DA Davidson Maintains Neutral $15.00 $15.00 Doug Anmuth JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $14.00 $16.00 Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $13.00 $14.00 Rob Sanderson Loop Capital Lowers Buy $20.00 $23.00 Brad Erickson RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $21.00 $21.00 Brad Erickson RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $21.00 $21.00 Shyam Patil Susquehanna Lowers Neutral $15.00 $18.00 Tom White DA Davidson Lowers Neutral $15.00 $16.00 Youssef Squali Truist Securities Lowers Hold $17.00 $20.00 Lloyd Walmsley UBS Lowers Neutral $15.00 $16.00 Brad Erickson RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $21.00 $24.00 Scott Devitt Wedbush Lowers Neutral $16.00 $18.00 Brian Pitz BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $15.00 $18.00 Doug Anmuth JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $16.00 $19.00 Thomas Champion Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $18.00 $23.00 Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Neutral $14.00 $15.00 Mark Mahaney Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $15.00 $19.00 Ross Sandler Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $19.00 $20.00 Michael McGovern B of A Securities Lowers Buy $17.50 $21.00 Michael McGovern B of A Securities Raises Buy $21.00 $19.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Lyft. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Lyft. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Lyft compared to the broader market.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Lyft compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Lyft's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Lyft's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Lyft analyst ratings.

Get to Know Lyft Better

Lyft is the second-largest ride-sharing service provider in the us and Canada, connecting riders and drivers over the Lyft app. Incorporated in 2013 and public since 2019, Lyft offers a variety of rides via private vehicles, including traditional private rides, shared rides, and luxury ones. Besides ride-share, Lyft has entered the bike- and scooter-share market to bring multimodal transportation options to users.

Financial Milestones: Lyft's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Lyft displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 26.6%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Lyft's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 3.98%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Lyft's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 8.68%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Lyft's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.15%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Lyft's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.53.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.