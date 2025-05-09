BILL Holdings Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (11 Ratings)

BILL Holdings BILL underwent analysis by 11 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 3 4 1 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 2 1 0 2M Ago 2 1 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $64.09, with a high estimate of $100.00 and a low estimate of $43.00. Experiencing a 23.03% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $83.27.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

A clear picture of BILL Holdings's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Scott Berg Needham Lowers Buy $75.00 $100.00 Alex Markgraff Keybanc Lowers Overweight $60.00 $70.00 Andrew Bauch Wells Fargo Lowers Underweight $43.00 $57.00 Keith Weiss Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $65.00 $100.00 Siti Panigrahi Mizuho Lowers Neutral $53.00 $70.00 Clarke Jeffries Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $70.00 $85.00 David Koning Baird Lowers Neutral $55.00 $82.00 Will Nance Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $60.00 $90.00 Sanjay Sakhrani Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Market Perform $54.00 $77.00 Alex Markgraff Keybanc Lowers Overweight $70.00 $85.00 Scott Berg Needham Maintains Buy $100.00 $100.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to BILL Holdings. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of BILL Holdings compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of BILL Holdings's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of BILL Holdings's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About BILL Holdings

BILL Holdings Inc is a provider of software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments and spend and expense management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, enable businesses to easily connect with their suppliers or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows and improve back office efficiency. Initial Public Offering and Follow-on Offering.

BILL Holdings: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: BILL Holdings's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 13.83%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: BILL Holdings's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 9.25%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): BILL Holdings's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 0.86%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): BILL Holdings's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.36%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.47.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

