Where Pacira BioSciences Stands With Analysts

Pacira BioSciences PCRX has been analyzed by 6 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $42.17, a high estimate of $70.00, and a low estimate of $24.00. Observing a 17.14% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $36.00.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The standing of Pacira BioSciences among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Serge Belanger Needham Lowers Buy $30.00 $32.00 Serge Belanger Needham Maintains Buy $32.00 $32.00 Oren Livnat HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $65.00 $48.00 Balaji Prasad Barclays Raises Overweight $24.00 $17.00 Serge Belanger Needham Raises Buy $32.00 $30.00 Oren Livnat HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $70.00 $57.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Pacira BioSciences. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Pacira BioSciences compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Pacira BioSciences's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Pacira BioSciences's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Discovering Pacira BioSciences: A Closer Look

Pacira BioSciences Inc is a provider of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions dedicated to advancing and improving outcomes for healthcare practitioners and their patients. The company's commercialized non-opioid treatments: EXPAREL a long-acting, local analgesic currently approved for postsurgical pain management; ZILRETTA, an extended-release, intra-articular, corticosteroid injection indicated for the management of osteoarthritis; and iovera, a novel, handheld device for delivering immediate, long-acting, drug-free pain control using precise, controlled doses of cold temperature to a targeted nerve. In addition, it is developing PCRX-201 (enekinragene inzadenovec), a novel gene therapy vector platform for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee.

A Deep Dive into Pacira BioSciences's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Pacira BioSciences's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 3.32%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Pacira BioSciences's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 8.57%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.1%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.04%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Pacira BioSciences's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.82, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

