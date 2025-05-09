A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Trade Desk Through 37 Analysts

In the latest quarter, 37 analysts provided ratings for Trade Desk TTD, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 16 18 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 7 3 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 4 0 0 0 3M Ago 8 11 3 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Trade Desk, revealing an average target of $104.38, a high estimate of $148.00, and a low estimate of $60.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 17.83% lower than the prior average price target of $127.03.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The perception of Trade Desk by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Laura Martin Needham Maintains Buy $84.00 $84.00 Matthew Swanson RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $85.00 $100.00 Barton Crockett Rosenblatt Announces Buy $77.00 - Ygal Arounian Citigroup Lowers Buy $63.00 $70.00 Mark Kelley Stifel Lowers Buy $87.00 $122.00 Laura Martin Needham Maintains Buy $84.00 $84.00 Matthew Cost Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $60.00 $132.00 Youssef Squali Truist Securities Lowers Buy $95.00 $130.00 Laura Martin Needham Maintains Buy $84.00 $84.00 Chris Kuntarich UBS Lowers Buy $80.00 $116.00 Justin Patterson Keybanc Lowers Overweight $67.00 $74.00 Alec Brondolo Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $72.00 $101.00 Justin Patterson Keybanc Lowers Overweight $74.00 $130.00 Matthew Swanson RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $100.00 $120.00 Andrew Boone Citizens Capital Markets Maintains Market Outperform $115.00 $115.00 Laura Martin Needham Maintains Buy $145.00 $145.00 Rob Sanderson Loop Capital Lowers Buy $101.00 $145.00 Chris Kuntarich UBS Raises Buy $148.00 $116.00 Alec Brondolo Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $101.00 $142.00 Nat Schindler Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $83.00 $133.00 Ygal Arounian Citigroup Lowers Buy $108.00 $140.00 Matthew Cost Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $132.00 $145.00 Brian Pitz BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $115.00 $160.00 Matthew Swanson RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $120.00 $140.00 Jason Helfstein Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $115.00 $135.00 Matt Farrell Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $110.00 $140.00 Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Neutral $100.00 $115.00 Justin Patterson Keybanc Lowers Overweight $130.00 $142.00 Matthew Condon JMP Securities Lowers Market Outperform $115.00 $150.00 Mark Kelley Stifel Lowers Buy $122.00 $144.00 Youssef Squali Truist Securities Lowers Buy $130.00 $155.00 Tom White DA Davidson Lowers Buy $103.00 $134.00 Shyam Patil Susquehanna Lowers Positive $135.00 $150.00 Vikram Kesavabhotla Baird Lowers Outperform $145.00 $160.00 Laura Martin Needham Maintains Buy $145.00 $145.00 Shweta Khajuria Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $90.00 $135.00 Alex Markgraff Keybanc Raises Overweight $142.00 $140.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Trade Desk. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Trade Desk compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Trade Desk's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into Trade Desk's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Trade Desk: A Closer Look

The Trade Desk provides a self-service platform that helps advertisers and ad agencies programmatically find and purchase digital ad inventory (display, video, audio, and social) on devices like computers, smartphones, and connected TVs. It uses data in an iterative manner to optimize the performance of ad impressions purchased. The firm's platform is referred to as a demand-side platform in the digital ad industry, and it generates revenue from fees based on a percentage of what its clients spend on advertising.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Trade Desk

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Trade Desk's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 22.32%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 24.59%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Trade Desk's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 6.54%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.14%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, Trade Desk adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

