What 7 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About National Vision Holdings

Throughout the last three months, 7 analysts have evaluated National Vision Holdings EYE, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 0 4 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 3 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $16.57, a high estimate of $21.00, and a low estimate of $13.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 18.36% from the previous average price target of $14.00.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The standing of National Vision Holdings among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Paul Lejuez Citigroup Raises Buy $21.00 $13.00 Michael Lasser UBS Raises Buy $20.00 $18.00 Anthony Chukumba Loop Capital Raises Buy $20.00 $18.00 Zachary Fadem Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $15.00 $13.00 Paul Lejuez Citigroup Raises Neutral $13.00 $12.00 Adrienne Yih Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $14.00 $12.00 Zachary Fadem Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $13.00 $12.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to National Vision Holdings. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to National Vision Holdings. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of National Vision Holdings compared to the broader market.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of National Vision Holdings compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for National Vision Holdings's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Capture valuable insights into National Vision Holdings's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on National Vision Holdings analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-cap stock news and performance you can start by tracking it here.

Get to Know National Vision Holdings Better

National Vision Holdings Inc is an optical retailer in the U.S. Its product portfolio includes eyeglasses and sunglasses, contact lenses, accessories, and other products. The company has two operating segments; Owned and Host segment includes company-owned brands America's Best and Eyeglass World, In America's Best stores, vision care services are provided by optometrists or by independent professional corporations and Host operating consist of Military and Fred Meyer which provide eye exams by independent optometrists, and the Legacy segment manages the operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services to Legacy retail Vision Centers. It earns a majority of its revenue from the Owned and Host segment.

A Deep Dive into National Vision Holdings's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: National Vision Holdings's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 16.7%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: National Vision Holdings's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 2.78%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): National Vision Holdings's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.72%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): National Vision Holdings's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.71%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: National Vision Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.96.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.