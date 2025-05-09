What 7 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Arhaus

In the preceding three months, 7 analysts have released ratings for Arhaus ARHS, presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $11.07, a high estimate of $13.00, and a low estimate of $10.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 8.81% lower than the prior average price target of $12.14.

The perception of Arhaus by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Cristina Fernandez Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $10.00 $10.00 Peter Keith Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $10.00 $12.00 Cristina Fernandez Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Market Perform $10.00 $11.00 W. Andrew Carter Stifel Lowers Buy $11.50 $14.00 Peter Keith Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $12.00 $15.00 Peter Benedict Baird Raises Outperform $13.00 $12.00 Cristina Fernandez Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $11.00 $11.00

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Arhaus. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Arhaus's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Arhaus

Arhaus Inc is a growing lifestyle brand and omnichannel retailer of premium home furniture. The company offers merchandise in several categories, including furniture, outdoor, lighting, textiles, and decor through its Retail and e-commerce sales channels.

Arhaus: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Arhaus's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 0.87% as of 31 December, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Arhaus's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 6.14%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Arhaus's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 6.41%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Arhaus's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.76%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, Arhaus faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

