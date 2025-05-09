Analyst Expectations For Femasys's Future

In the preceding three months, 7 analysts have released ratings for Femasys FEMY, presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 4 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $12.86, with a high estimate of $15.00 and a low estimate of $12.00. This current average is unchanged from the previous average price target.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The standing of Femasys among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Emily Bodnar HC Wainwright & Co. Lowers Buy $12.00 $15.00 Emily Bodnar HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $15.00 $15.00 Emily Bodnar HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $15.00 $12.00 Emily Bodnar HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $12.00 $12.00 Emily Bodnar HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $12.00 $12.00 Emily Bodnar HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $12.00 $12.00 Emily Bodnar HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $12.00 $12.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Femasys. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Femasys compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Femasys's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Femasys's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Femasys Better

Femasys Inc is a biomedical company focused on transforming women's healthcare by developing solutions and advancements providing clinical impact to address severely underserved areas. The company's mission is to provide women with minimally invasive, non-surgical product technologies, accessible in the office, improving patient care and overall health economics. Its product portfolio includes FemaSeed Intratubal Insemination, an infertility treatment; FemVue, a companion diagnostic for fallopian tube assessment via ultrasound; FemBloc, a clinical product candidate being developed as a permanent birth control; FemCerv, a tissue sampler for cervical cancer diagnosis; and FemCath and FemChec. Geographically, it derives key revenue from the United States and rest from international markets.

Femasys's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Femasys showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 172.9% as of 31 December, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Femasys's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -881.0%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Femasys's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -123.85%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Femasys's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -36.56%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Femasys's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 3.23, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

