The Analyst Verdict: MarketAxess Holdings In The Eyes Of 10 Experts

10 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on MarketAxess Holdings MKTX over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 6 1 0 Last 30D 1 1 3 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 1 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for MarketAxess Holdings, presenting an average target of $235.7, a high estimate of $295.00, and a low estimate of $191.00. Observing a 0.08% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $235.50.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

A clear picture of MarketAxess Holdings's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Christopher Allen Citigroup Raises Buy $265.00 $250.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $240.00 $232.00 Patrick Moley Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $202.00 $213.00 Kyle Voigt Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $226.00 $223.00 Michael Cyprys Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $283.00 $263.00 Patrick Moley Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $213.00 $220.00 Alex Kramm UBS Lowers Buy $295.00 $305.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $232.00 $225.00 Eli Abboud B of A Securities Raises Underperform $191.00 $189.00 Alexander Blostein Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $210.00 $235.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to MarketAxess Holdings. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of MarketAxess Holdings compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of MarketAxess Holdings's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into MarketAxess Holdings's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Get to Know MarketAxess Holdings Better

Founded in 2000, MarketAxess is a leading electronic fixed-income trading platform that connects broker/dealers and institutional investors. The company is primarily focused on credit based fixed income securities with its main trading products being US investment-grade and high-yield bonds, Eurobonds, and Emerging Market corporate debt. Recently the company has expanded more aggressively into Treasuries and municipal bonds with the acquisitions of LiquidityEdge and MuniBrokers in 2019 and 2021, respectively. The company also provides pre- and post-trade services with its acquisition of Regulatory Reporting Hub from Deutsche Börse Group in 2020 adding to its product offerings.

Understanding the Numbers: MarketAxess Holdings's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: MarketAxess Holdings displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 2.61%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: MarketAxess Holdings's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 32.18%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): MarketAxess Holdings's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 4.69%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): MarketAxess Holdings's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.6%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, MarketAxess Holdings adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

