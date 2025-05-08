Analyst Expectations For Remitly Global's Future

10 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Remitly Global RELY over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 6 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 3 1 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $28.4, along with a high estimate of $33.00 and a low estimate of $24.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 5.19% from the previous average price target of $27.00.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Remitly Global is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Alex Markgraff Keybanc Raises Overweight $27.00 $24.00 Will Nance Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $26.00 $23.00 Philip Gibbs Keybanc Lowers Overweight $24.00 $33.00 David Scharf JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $32.00 $32.00 Will Nance Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $26.00 $33.00 Ramsey El-Assal Barclays Raises Overweight $29.00 $28.00 Tien-Tsin Huang JP Morgan Raises Overweight $30.00 $21.00 Will Nance Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $33.00 $28.00 Rufus Hone BMO Capital Raises Outperform $32.00 $27.00 Andrew Bauch Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $25.00 $21.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Remitly Global. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Remitly Global compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Remitly Global's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Remitly Global's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Remitly Global

Remitly Global Inc provides integrated financial services to immigrants, including helping customers send money internationally in a quick, reliable, and more cost-effective manner by leveraging digital channels. It supports cross-border transmissions across the globe. The company's revenue is generated on transaction fees charged to customers and foreign exchange spreads between the foreign exchange rate offered to customers and the foreign exchange rate on the company's currency purchases.

Financial Milestones: Remitly Global's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Remitly Global's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 32.91%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: Remitly Global's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -1.63%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Remitly Global's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -0.88%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Remitly Global's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.58%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.02.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

