Beyond The Numbers: 11 Analysts Discuss Xometry Stock

Across the recent three months, 11 analysts have shared their insights on Xometry XMTR, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 4 2 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 3 1 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 1 1 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $32.82, a high estimate of $42.00, and a low estimate of $20.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 0.83% from the previous average price target of $32.55.

The standing of Xometry among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Bruno Montanari Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $33.00 $30.00 Matthew Swanson RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $36.00 $32.00 Karl Keirstead UBS Raises Neutral $35.00 $33.00 Troy Jensen Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Underweight $21.00 $20.00 Matthew Swanson RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $32.00 $36.00 Cory Carpenter JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $30.00 $45.00 Andrew Boone Citizens Capital Markets Maintains Market Outperform $40.00 $40.00 Ronald Josey Citigroup Lowers Buy $39.00 $46.00 Karl Keirstead UBS Raises Neutral $33.00 $22.00 Troy Jensen Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Underweight $20.00 $12.00 Nicholas Jones JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $42.00 $42.00

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Xometry. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Xometry Inc is engaged in providing AI-enabled manufacturing equipment. Its buyers include engineers, product designers, procurement and supply chain personnel, inventors, and business owners. The manufacturing processes offered by the company include CNC Machining, Injection Molding, Urethane Casting, 3D Printing, and Die Casting. The company is organized into two segments referred to as the U.S. and the International. The majority of its revenue is derived from the U.S. segment.

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Xometry's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 23.05%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -9.99%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -4.83%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -2.2%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.95.

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

