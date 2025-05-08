What Analysts Are Saying About Jackson Finl Stock

During the last three months, 6 analysts shared their evaluations of Jackson Finl JXN, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Jackson Finl, revealing an average target of $102.17, a high estimate of $118.00, and a low estimate of $86.00. A 4.22% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $106.67.

A clear picture of Jackson Finl's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Alex Scott Barclays Raises Overweight $108.00 $106.00 Alex Scott Barclays Lowers Overweight $106.00 $118.00 Nigel Dally Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $86.00 $92.00 Ryan Krueger Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Market Perform $90.00 $105.00 Ryan Krueger Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $105.00 $103.00 Alex Scott Barclays Raises Overweight $118.00 $116.00

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Jackson Finl. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Jackson Finl compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Jackson Finl compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Jackson Financial Inc helps Americans grow and protect their retirement savings and income to enable them to pursue financial freedom for life. Its retail product offerings are comprised of annuities, designed to help retail investors save for and live in retirement. Its diverse suite of annuities includes a variable, fixed index, and fixed annuities. The company manages its business through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks and Corporate and Other segments. The company generates the majority of its revenue from the Retail Annuities segment, which offers a variety of retirement income and savings products of variable annuities, registered index-linked annuities ("RILA"), fixed index annuities, fixed annuities, and payout annuities.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Jackson Finl's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -82.35% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Jackson Finl's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 211.39%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 3.44%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Jackson Finl's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.1%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.47.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

