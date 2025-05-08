Breaking Down Tripadvisor: 7 Analysts Share Their Views

During the last three months, 7 analysts shared their evaluations of Tripadvisor TRIP, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 4 3 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 1 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 2 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $14.86, a high estimate of $18.00, and a low estimate of $11.00. Experiencing a 7.13% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $16.00.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Tripadvisor by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Lloyd Walmsley UBS Raises Neutral $16.00 $15.00 Lloyd Walmsley UBS Lowers Neutral $15.00 $18.00 Doug Anmuth JP Morgan Lowers Underweight $11.00 $15.00 Naved Khan B. Riley Securities Lowers Neutral $18.00 $20.00 Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Underweight $13.00 $14.00 Doug Anmuth JP Morgan Raises Underweight $15.00 $14.00 Tom White DA Davidson Maintains Neutral $16.00 $16.00

Key Insights:

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Tripadvisor. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Tripadvisor compared to the broader market.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Tripadvisor's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Tripadvisor analyst ratings.

Discovering Tripadvisor: A Closer Look

Tripadvisor is the world's leading travel metasearch company. Its platform offers 1 billion reviews and information on several million accommodations, restaurants, experiences, airlines, and cruises. In 2024, 52% of revenue came from the company's core Brand Tripadvisor segment, which includes hotel revenue generated through advertising on its metasearch platform. Viator, its experiences brand, was 46% of sales in 2024, and TheFork, its dining brand, represented 10% of revenue (about 8% of sales were intersegment, which are eliminated from consolidated revenue).

Tripadvisor's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Tripadvisor showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 5.38% as of 31 December, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Communication Services sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Tripadvisor's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 0.24%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Tripadvisor's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 0.11%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.04%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.96, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

