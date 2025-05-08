Beyond The Numbers: 5 Analysts Discuss Flex Stock

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 5 analysts have published ratings on Flex FLEX in the last three months.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $43.6, a high estimate of $52.00, and a low estimate of $35.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 12.8%.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The standing of Flex among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target George Wang Barclays Raises Overweight $50.00 $49.00 Samik Chatterjee JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $40.00 $52.00 Mark Delaney Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $41.00 $53.00 Steve Barger Keybanc Lowers Overweight $35.00 $46.00 Ruben Roy Stifel Announces Buy $52.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Flex. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Flex's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Flex Better

Flex Ltd is a contract manufacturing company providing comprehensive electronics design, manufacturing, and product management services to electronics and technology companies. The company's operating segments include Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). Flex Agility Solutions segment includes markets such as Communications, Enterprise and Cloud; Lifestyle; and Consumer Devices. Flex Reliability Solutions segment includes markets such as Automotive, Health Solutions, and Industrial.

Flex: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Flex's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 2.1%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Flex's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 4.01%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Flex's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 5.26%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Flex's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.43% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, Flex faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

