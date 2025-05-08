Breaking Down Middleby: 6 Analysts Share Their Views

6 analysts have shared their evaluations of Middleby MIDD during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 0 1 0 Last 30D 1 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 1 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $175.5, a high estimate of $200.00, and a low estimate of $150.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 1.59% lower than the prior average price target of $178.33.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Middleby. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brian McNamara Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $186.00 $200.00 Mig Dobre Baird Lowers Outperform $162.00 $188.00 Jeffrey Hammond Keybanc Lowers Overweight $175.00 $185.00 Brian McNamara Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $200.00 $192.00 Tami Zakaria JP Morgan Raises Underweight $150.00 $145.00 Adam Seiden Barclays Raises Overweight $180.00 $160.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Middleby. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Middleby's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Discovering Middleby: A Closer Look

The Middleby Corp is engaged in designing, manufacturing, marketing, distribution and service of a broad line of foodservice equipment used in all types of commercial restaurants and institutional kitchens, food preparation, cooking, baking, chilling and packaging equipment for food processing operations, and premium kitchen equipment including ranges, ovens, refrigerators, ventilation, dishwashers and outdoor cooking equipment used in the residential market. The company conducts its business through three principal business segments namely the Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, the Food Processing Equipment Group and the Residential Kitchen Equipment Group. The firm derives majority revenue from Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Middleby

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Middleby's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 0.53% as of 31 December, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Middleby's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 11.08%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Middleby's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 3.11%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.55%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Middleby's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.67, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

