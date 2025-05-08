Deep Dive Into SiTime Stock: Analyst Perspectives (4 Ratings)

SiTime SITM has been analyzed by 4 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 0 0 2 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 1 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $158.75, a high estimate of $210.00, and a low estimate of $110.00. A decline of 14.19% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive SiTime. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Tom O'Malley Barclays Raises Underweight $135.00 $110.00 Tore Svanberg Stifel Raises Buy $210.00 $180.00 Tom O'Malley Barclays Lowers Underweight $110.00 $180.00 Tore Svanberg Stifel Lowers Buy $180.00 $270.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to SiTime. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to SiTime. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of SiTime compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of SiTime compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for SiTime's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Capture valuable insights into SiTime's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on SiTime analyst ratings.

Get to Know SiTime Better

SiTime Corp is a provider of silicon timing systems solutions. The company designs develops and sell silicon timing systems solutions for different industries including automotive, infrastructure, aerospace-defense, consumer, internet of things, consumer and industrials. Its product offerings include Stratum 3E DCOCXOs, Programmable OCXOs, MHz Oscillators, 32.768 kHz Oscillators, Embedded Resonators, Precision MHz Super-TCXOs, and Ruggedized Oscillators. It sells its products around Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and other regions and generates the majority of its revenue from Taiwan.

SiTime's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, SiTime showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 60.63% as of 31 December, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: SiTime's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -27.62% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): SiTime's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -2.7% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): SiTime's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of -2.13%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, SiTime adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.