What 10 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Charles River

10 analysts have shared their evaluations of Charles River CRL during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 10 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 2 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 5 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $160.4, a high estimate of $175.00, and a low estimate of $140.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 3.72%.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The standing of Charles River among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Luke Sergott Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $155.00 $145.00 Eric Coldwell Baird Raises Neutral $140.00 $118.00 Luke Sergott Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $145.00 $160.00 Ann Hynes Mizuho Lowers Neutral $155.00 $175.00 Matthew Sykes Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $170.00 $190.00 Patrick Donnelly Citigroup Raises Neutral $175.00 $155.00 Casey Woodring JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $165.00 $175.00 Eric Coldwell Baird Lowers Neutral $173.00 $177.00 Luke Sergott Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $160.00 $166.00 Luke Sergott Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $166.00 $205.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Charles River. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Charles River. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Charles River compared to the broader market.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Charles River compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Charles River's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Charles River's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Charles River analyst ratings.

About Charles River

Charles River Laboratories was founded in 1947 and is a leading provider of drug discovery and development services. The company's research model & services segment is the leading provider of animal models for laboratory testing, which breeds and delivers animal research models with specific genetic characteristics for preclinical studies around the world. The discovery & safety assessment segment includes services required to take a drug through the early development process, including discovery services. The manufacturing support segment includes microbial solutions, which provides in vitro (non-animal) testing products, biologics testing services, and avian vaccine services.

Charles River: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Charles River's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -1.08%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Charles River's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -21.52%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Charles River's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -5.96%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Charles River's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -2.78%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.79.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.