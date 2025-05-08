Expert Outlook: Adient Through The Eyes Of 6 Analysts

6 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Adient ADNT over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 4 2 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 3 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 2 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $14.83, a high estimate of $18.00, and a low estimate of $13.00. This current average has decreased by 23.56% from the previous average price target of $19.40.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The perception of Adient by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Colin Langan Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $14.00 $13.00 Michael Ward Citigroup Announces Neutral $14.00 - Dan Levy Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $13.00 $21.00 Joseph Spak UBS Lowers Neutral $13.00 $20.00 John Murphy B of A Securities Lowers Underperform $18.00 $24.00 Adam Jonas Morgan Stanley Lowers Underweight $17.00 $19.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Adient. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Adient compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Adient's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Adient's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Adient Better

Adient began trading Oct. 31, 2016, when Johnson Controls spun off its automotive experience segment. Adient is the leading seating supplier to the industry with about one third of the global market. Its share in China is now nearly 20%, down from about 45%, following the sale of its main joint venture there at the end of fiscal 2021. Unconsolidated revenue from joint ventures was about $3.8 billion in fiscal 2024 and consolidated China revenue was $1.4 billion. The company is headquartered in Ireland but has corporate offices in the Detroit area. Fiscal 2024 (Sept. 30 year-end) consolidated revenue, which excludes joint venture sales, was $14.7 billion.

Key Indicators: Adient's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Adient's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -4.51%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Adient's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 0.0%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Adient's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 0.0%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.0%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.28, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

