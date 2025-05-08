Where Bandwidth Stands With Analysts

In the preceding three months, 4 analysts have released ratings for Bandwidth BAND, presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 1 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 1 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Bandwidth, revealing an average target of $21.0, a high estimate of $36.00, and a low estimate of $11.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 15.15% lower than the prior average price target of $24.75.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The standing of Bandwidth among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target William Power Baird Lowers Neutral $15.00 $20.00 Meta Marshall Morgan Stanley Lowers Underweight $11.00 $18.00 Patrick Walravens Citizens Capital Markets Maintains Market Outperform $36.00 $36.00 Ryan Macwilliams Barclays Lowers Overweight $22.00 $25.00

Key Insights:

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Bandwidth. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Bandwidth compared to the broader market.

Capture valuable insights into Bandwidth's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Bandwidth Better

Bandwidth Inc is cloud-based communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider that enables enterprises to create, scale and operate voice or messaging communications services across any mobile application or connected device. Company earns revenue through the sale of communications services offered through Application Programming Interface software solutions to enterprise customers. The majority of our revenue is generated from usage-based fees that includes voice communication and messaging communication that traverse the platform and network.

Bandwidth: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Bandwidth's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 26.96%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Communication Services sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Bandwidth's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -0.84%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -0.54%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Bandwidth's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -0.17% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Bandwidth's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.61, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

