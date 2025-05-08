Breaking Down Health Catalyst: 9 Analysts Share Their Views

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 9 analysts have published ratings on Health Catalyst HCAT in the last three months.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 4 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $5.78, along with a high estimate of $8.00 and a low estimate of $4.00. This current average has decreased by 23.54% from the previous average price target of $7.56.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The standing of Health Catalyst among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Grossman Stifel Raises Hold $5.50 $5.00 Daniel Grosslight Citigroup Lowers Buy $6.50 $7.00 Scott Schoenhaus Keybanc Lowers Overweight $5.00 $7.00 Elizabeth Anderson Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $4.00 $6.00 Jeff Garro Stephens & Co. Lowers Equal-Weight $5.00 $7.00 Sean Dodge RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $6.00 $7.00 David Grossman Stifel Lowers Hold $5.00 $10.00 Jeff Garro Stephens & Co. Maintains Equal-Weight $7.00 $7.00 Jessica Tassan Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $8.00 $12.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Health Catalyst. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Health Catalyst compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Health Catalyst's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Health Catalyst's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It has two operating segments. The Technology segment, the key revenue driver, includes data platforms, analytics applications, and support services. This generates revenues mainly from contracts that are cloud-based subscription arrangements, time-based license arrangements, and maintenance and support fees; the Professional Services segment is generally the combination of analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsourcing, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers to more fully configure and utilize the benefits of the technology offerings.

Breaking Down Health Catalyst's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Health Catalyst's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 6.02%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Health Catalyst's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -25.97% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Health Catalyst's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of -5.74%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -2.47%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Health Catalyst's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.1, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

