Expert Outlook: ACV Auctions Through The Eyes Of 7 Analysts

ACV Auctions ACVA underwent analysis by 7 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for ACV Auctions, presenting an average target of $21.86, a high estimate of $25.00, and a low estimate of $18.00. Highlighting a 6.7% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $23.43.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The perception of ACV Auctions by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Chris Pierce Needham Maintains Buy $25.00 $25.00 Nicholas Jones JMP Securities Lowers Market Outperform $18.00 $22.00 Rajat Gupta JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $20.00 $24.00 Alexander Potter Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $20.00 $18.00 Chris Pierce Needham Maintains Buy $25.00 $25.00 Curtis Nagle B of A Securities Lowers Buy $20.00 $22.00 Chris Pierce Needham Lowers Buy $25.00 $28.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to ACV Auctions. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of ACV Auctions compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for ACV Auctions's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into ACV Auctions's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into ACV Auctions's Background

ACV Auctions Inc is a mobile platform for wholesale car auctions. The company provides a digital marketplace for wholesale vehicle transactions and data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information for customers.

Unraveling the Financial Story of ACV Auctions

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: ACV Auctions displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 34.75%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: ACV Auctions's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -16.39%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): ACV Auctions's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -5.83%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): ACV Auctions's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -2.59%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: ACV Auctions's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.28.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

