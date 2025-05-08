Analyst Expectations For Steven Madden's Future

In the latest quarter, 10 analysts provided ratings for Steven Madden SHOO, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 10 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 4 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 5 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $31.4, a high estimate of $44.00, and a low estimate of $22.00. This current average represents a 14.21% decrease from the previous average price target of $36.60.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Steven Madden by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $24.00 $24.00 Paul Lejuez Citigroup Lowers Neutral $23.00 $35.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Market Perform $24.00 $38.00 Jay Sole UBS Lowers Neutral $22.00 $24.00 Anna Andreeva Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $25.00 $35.00 Laura Champine Loop Capital Lowers Hold $35.00 $40.00 Paul Lejuez Citigroup Lowers Neutral $35.00 $38.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Market Perform $38.00 $44.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $44.00 $44.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $44.00 $44.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Steven Madden. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Steven Madden compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Steven Madden's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Capture valuable insights into Steven Madden's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Steven Madden analyst ratings.

Get to Know Steven Madden Better

Steven Madden Ltd designs and sells brand-name and private-label footwear and accessories. Its products are geared toward fashion-conscious adults and children. The company sells its products through department stores and other retailers as well as its stores and websites. The company's revenue comes from its operating segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories or Apparel, Direct-to-Consumer, and Licensing. The wholesale footwear segment accounts for the majority of revenue.

Understanding the Numbers: Steven Madden's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Steven Madden's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 12.05% as of 31 December, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Steven Madden's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 5.98%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Steven Madden's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 4.14%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.43%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.18.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

