The Analyst Verdict: Magnite In The Eyes Of 11 Experts

Magnite MGNI has been analyzed by 11 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 9 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 4 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $20.0, a high estimate of $25.00, and a low estimate of $14.00. This current average reflects an increase of 2.56% from the previous average price target of $19.50.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The perception of Magnite by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Barton Crockett Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $18.00 $18.00 Matthew Swanson RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $19.00 $22.00 Barton Crockett Rosenblatt Announces Buy $18.00 - Daniel Kurnos Benchmark Maintains Buy $25.00 $25.00 Laura Martin Needham Maintains Buy $14.00 $14.00 Laura Martin Needham Maintains Buy $14.00 $14.00 Laura Martin Needham Maintains Buy $20.00 $20.00 Daniel Kurnos Benchmark Maintains Buy $25.00 $25.00 Shyam Patil Susquehanna Raises Positive $22.00 $16.00 Daniel Kurnos Benchmark Raises Buy $25.00 $21.00 Laura Martin Needham Maintains Buy $20.00 $20.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Magnite. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Magnite. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Magnite compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Magnite compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Magnite's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into Magnite's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Magnite analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-cap stock news and performance you can start by tracking it here.

Discovering Magnite: A Closer Look

Magnite Inc is one of the supply-side platform providers, or SSP, in online advertising. The firm generate its revenue from the programmatic sale of CTV ad inventory, from mobile online sites and apps, and the remaining from websites accessed via computer.

Financial Milestones: Magnite's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Magnite's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 3.76%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: Magnite's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 18.77% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.87%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Magnite's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.3%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Magnite's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.79, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.