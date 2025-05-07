What 7 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Expeditors International

Across the recent three months, 7 analysts have shared their insights on Expeditors International EXPD, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 5 2 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 1 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 1 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $113.29, a high estimate of $128.00, and a low estimate of $105.00. Highlighting a 3.85% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $117.83.

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Expeditors International. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Thomas Wadewitz UBS Lowers Neutral $117.00 $128.00 Brandon Oglenski Barclays Lowers Underweight $105.00 $110.00 Lucas Servera Truist Securities Lowers Hold $105.00 $110.00 Lucas Servera Truist Securities Announces Hold $110.00 - Bascome Majors Susquehanna Raises Neutral $120.00 $115.00 Brian Ossenbeck JP Morgan Lowers Underweight $108.00 $114.00 Thomas Wadewitz UBS Lowers Neutral $128.00 $130.00

Key Insights:

Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Expeditors International compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

For valuable insights into Expeditors International's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Expeditors International

Based in the US, Expeditors International of Washington is a non-asset-based third-party logistics provider, mainly focused on international freight forwarding. Its offers freight consolidation and forwarding, customs brokerage, warehousing and distribution, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, and numerous other value-added logistics services. It employs sophisticated IT systems and contracts with airlines and ocean carriers to move customers' freight across the globe. The firm operates more than 200 full-service office locations worldwide, in addition to numerous satellite locations. Expeditors derives around 35% of consolidated gross revenue from airfreight, 30% from ocean freight, and 36% from customs brokerage and other services.

A Deep Dive into Expeditors International's Financials

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Expeditors International's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 29.72%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Expeditors International's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 7.98% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 10.3%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Expeditors International's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.75% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Expeditors International's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.26, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

